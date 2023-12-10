Britney Spears' mom being ‘extra cautious' of 'hurting her chances'

Britney Spears’ mother is allegedly working as hard as possible to rebuild her bond with the singer

Britney Spears’ mother is reportedly working very hard to rebuild her relationship.

Insight into this has come just weeks after it was reported that Lynne Spears spent time at her daughters’ abode for her 42nd birthday.

Following that apparent bid at healing, an inside source stepped forward to offer insight into the duo’s plans for the future, according to OK magazine.

According to said source, Lynne is very cautious with the way she approaches her daughter.

So much so that she is taking “baby steps” towards mending their relationship.

The same insider also went on to add, “Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation.”

Prior to this the only public appearance the duo made when Spears’ manager Cade Hudson shared a picture of the duo, alongside Spears’ brother Bryan too.

Back in May even Spears herself linked a meeting with her mother has “healing.”

At the time the admission was made on her Instagram page and reads, “My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!”