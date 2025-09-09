 
Sam Elliott intervenes as Tom Selleck's health spirals out of control

Sam Elliott steps in to get Tom Selleck 'out of the doldrums'

September 09, 2025

Sam Elliott feels threatened as Tom Selleck's health deteriorates 

Sam Elliott is reportedly worried about Tom Selleck’s health after he gained weight following Blue Bloods’ cancellation.

According to Radar Online, Elliott is trying to reconnect with his old friend and get him out of his current situation, as he has been feeling low since the end of his TV police drama Blue Bloods ended in December 2024.

The Ghost Rider star said, "I've had those periods in my career when I was sitting around waiting for a phone call. It's a frustrating game, that's the downside of this business – the rejection."

An insider told the outlet, "Sam knows what it's like to go through highs and lows, and like a lot of Tom's friends, he's alarmed how he's let himself go by piling on so much weight and becoming a recluse at home.”

The source went on to reveal that the 80-year-old Friends alum, who was 194 pounds in his Magnum P.I. days, is now over 300 pounds and eating junk food for comfort.

"Tom's down in the dumps. Bingeing on fast food and chips takes the blues away, if only for a little while,” they shared.

"Everyone understands he's heartbroken about losing the show. But it's over now and he's in a rut. He's neglecting his health and facing some serious consequences as a result."

Elliott “wants to help Tom out and maybe go to the gym together, anything to get the guy out of the doldrums," the insider claimed.

