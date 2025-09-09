Lionel Richie explodes at Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood for snubbing him

Lionel Richie seethes with rage over Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood

Tensions are reportedly flaring behind the scenes of American Idol, as music legend Lionel Richie is said to be furious with country stars Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

Per Radar Online, Bryan has been bragging about his close friendship with fellow American Idol judge Underwood, which has upset Richie, as he thinks they are not giving him the respect he deserves.

An insider told the outlet that Bryan had a close relationship with the 76-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician on the show but he now spends more time with The Champion songstress.

The source revealed, "What really burns Lionel is the way Luke goes on about Carrie and how he's been to her farm and gets along with her husband.”

Notably, Bryan recently spoke highly of his Underwood as he quipped, "Me and Caroline and Mike and Carrie, you know, we're not having cookouts or anything... but me and Mike, we actually get to fish and golf and do some hunting together.”

"I really enjoyed getting to know Carrie as a wife and a mother and who she is... she's just a pro in music and in life. We had a great time getting to work with each other on Idol,” the 49-year-old American singer and songwriter noted.

The insider claimed it's "too much" for Richie to take because “ironically, it was Luke and Lionel who were tight on American Idol.”

"For years, they were pals; they hung out and commiserated about stuff, and they used to whisper and make fun of Carrie when she first came on the show, which wasn't nice. Now, Carrie has swooped in and made Luke part of her social circle both on and off the set. They boast that they have so much in common, too.

"Lionel is feeling left out and he's going off telling people that these two are not showing him enough respect. They talk over him or ignore him,” they shared.

"Lionel's tried to invite himself to their casual get-togethers in Tennessee, but truth is, they find him a bit weird. They can't help it if they have lots in common, so Lionel's attitude just irks them,” the source concluded.