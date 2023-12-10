Adele explains why she 'disappears for years'

 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

In her 15 years of career, Adele released only four albums. Explaining the reason behind the long gaps, the British singer shared her first pregnancy has a lot to do with this.

In her acceptance speech at The Hollywood Reporter's Women, the Hello crooner said, "Sometimes I wonder if people think I'm calculated when I disappear for years on end and I'm elusive, and I believe that less is more or something like that," she said.

She continued, "But the real reason that I've only had four albums and I don't think that many people know this – they know that I have a child – my son is 11 years old. So if you do the math, that means that at the height of '21'… I fell pregnant. To many, that would be, and it was, considered career suicide."

However, Adele explained, "It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success, and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful."

Adding, "And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage. And you'll never guess what — I ******* got away with it!"

Scanning Adele's music career, the Grammy winner's debut album was 19 in 2008. 

The following album was rolled out in 2011, titled 21 while 25 in 2015, and the last album, 30 released after six years.

