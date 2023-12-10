 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Aniston's parents against her acting career?

Jennifer Aniston revealed her parents wanted her to pursue other professions instead of acting

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Jennifer Anistons parents against her acting career?
Jennifer Aniston's parents against her acting career?

One of the top Hollywood actresses, Jennifer Aniston, shared that initially, her parents discouraged her from opting for acting despite the pair belonging to the same profession themselves.

In a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Friends star revealed her father was against her choice to join the entertainment industry.

"'Don't do it," she recounted. "'Become a doctor. Become a lawyer."

The Emmy winner continued, "He didn't want me to be heartbroken because he knew it was a tough business. It compelled me to go for it even harder. Do what keeps you happy, and don't ever let people box you in."

The 54-year-old also revealed she worked as a waitress before appearing in the groundbreaking Rachel Green role.

"I waitressed for years in New York before I got anything. And I was a telemarketer selling timeshares in the Poconos. I didn't make one sale. I was terrible at it. I was like, 'Why do we have to call people at dinnertime?" she shared.

Robert Pattinson shocks one director with stellar performance
Robert Pattinson shocks one director with stellar performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in dire need of 'support system' amid ‘Endgame' row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in dire need of 'support system' amid ‘Endgame' row
Adam Driver shows off comedy and Piano skills on 'SNL' video
Adam Driver shows off comedy and Piano skills on 'SNL'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte reject Meghan Markle's claims video
Prince George, Princess Charlotte reject Meghan Markle's claims
Adele explains why she 'disappears for years'
Adele explains why she 'disappears for years'
Suki Waterhouse hoping for 'proposal' from 'marriage-shy' Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse hoping for 'proposal' from 'marriage-shy' Robert Pattinson
Bianca Censori termed Kanye West's ‘muse' with ‘surrendered' behavior
Bianca Censori termed Kanye West's ‘muse' with ‘surrendered' behavior
Meghan Markle's team in horror after explosive Endgame video
Meghan Markle's team in horror after explosive Endgame
Kate Middleton leaves Omid Scobie ‘upset' with latest snub amid race row
Kate Middleton leaves Omid Scobie ‘upset' with latest snub amid race row
Taylor Swift's 'heart is still with her girls' amid Travis Kelce romance
Taylor Swift's 'heart is still with her girls' amid Travis Kelce romance
Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge
Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge
Did Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith ever share psychedelic drugs?
Did Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith ever share psychedelic drugs?