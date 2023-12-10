Ben Affleck, who is the current husband of Jennifer Lopez, seemingly turns a deaf ear to Jennifer Garner's standards for him around her kids.

Photo Ben Affleck not living up to Jennifer Garner's ‘strict rules’ for him

Ben Affleck, who is the current husband of Jennifer Lopez, seemingly turns a deaf ear to Jennifer Garner's standards for him around her kids.

Ben Affleck shares three children, Violet, Serephina, and Samuel, with her ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who also co-starred with the actor in the movie Daredevil.

In the last month, the Gone Girl actor was spotted smoking a number of times during outings with his family, as papped by Page Six.

It was also inferred at that time that he might be battling a hidden disturbance that was adding to the longtime habit of the 51-year-old actor.

While his current wife Jennifer Lopez also ‘dislikes’ this habit, Affleck is unable to break it, as per the findings of Marca.

Recently, a new report by Life and Style has emerged on the topic where Jennifer Garner allegedly blamed Jennifer Lopez for his habit.

A source close to Garner dished, “She has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids.”

The insider also tipped before signing off that Jennifer regards the habit as “disgusting” whereas “J. Lo is grateful Ben is sober” and not “falling off the wagon.”