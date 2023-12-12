 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to look in 'mirror' as 'fingerprints' all over 'Endgame'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped Omid Scobie in writing 'Endgame'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence over Endgame shows the couple is heavily involved in the book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have kept mum over author Omid Scobie’s royal book, have detailed their life to the writer.

Expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News: "When I look at Harry and Meghan I think, when are they going to look in the mirror and say 'hi it's me, the problem is me'? Everywhere they go, drama follows.

"So if you want to have a sacred day where you want to be the centre of attention and you want to celebrate a union and love, why would you invite Harry and Meghan to wreak havoc on your big day?"

She added: "I don't think it's snubbing as much as it's common sense."

She claimed: "Harry and Meghan are toxic and they can say all day long they weren't involved in Endgame but at the end of the day, their fingers prints were all over Omid Scobie's book Finding Freedom that it's hard to say they were in no shape or form associated with Endgame."

