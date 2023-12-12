King Charles told 'it's decision time' as future of Meghan, Prince Harry looms

King Charles is told to make decision about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles is said to make a decision about Prince Harry if he wants his time as the monarch to thrive.

GB News presenter Mark Dolan has urged the 75-year-old to make tough choices when it comes to his estranged son.

Mr Dolan suggests: “Charles it’s decision time, you’ve got to decide which way to go, with your wayward son, the prodigal prince, the decision is yours.”

He then blames Harry for hurting his father: “How can Harry sleep at night, knowing the awful accusation of racism, hangs over his own father, the King of this country, AND, his lovely, and awful humbled sister-in-law, Catherine, and who, if we’re honest, wouldn’t say boo to a goose.”

He continues: “Now, here’s the thing, if a member of your family was accused of a crime they didn’t commit, in a book. would you speak out? Of course you would! But, instead, deafening silence from Harry and Meghan, not known for keeping their opinions to themselves.”

“But sadly, he can only do that with the help of the Sussexes. If the couple don’t raise the royals race row, I think Charles should sever all ties. Yes, blood is thicker than water, but I doubt it’s thicker than Prince Harry.”

Dolan then advices the King, saying: “Charles it’s decision time, you’ve got to decide which way to go, with your wayward son, the prodigal prince — back, sack or crack — the decision is yours.”