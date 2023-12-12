Kevin Costner and Jewel were photographed on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands

Richard Branson’s secret role in Kevin Costner, Jewel's romance unveiled

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner, famously known for his role in Yellowstone, has recently (last week) sparked romance rumours with singer Jewel as they were getting engaged in some PDA (public display of affection).



The pair were photographed on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation.

According to Daily Mail, sources have credited Branson for the actor's latest romance as they revealed to the publication, "The only person responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up is Branson," adding that the singer has been friends with the latter for years and he has been a close friend of Yellowstone star since the 1990s.

The insider continued, "Honestly, the hookup happened organically," adding that Jewel seems to be happy about her latest alleged romance.

The sources added that Jewel hadn't really confessed to her budding romance but her friends can see a light in her that hasn't been there in quite some time.

Earlier, the photographs shared by TMZ saw the alleged couple getting cosy together as they showed the singer sitting on Costner's lap with his arms wrapped around her waist.