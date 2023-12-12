Adam Lambert sang “The Christmas Song” alongside British singer-songwriter Beverley Knight at Kate Middleton's carol service

Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service

US singer-songwriter and actor Adam Lambert has expressed his views on meeting Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at her Carol Concert, saying it was ‘lovely.’



Speaking to People magazine, the Believe singer said, “I had the honor of meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales. She invited the performers she wanted to see at the service, and it was lovely to visit with her before we performed.”

He sang The Christmas Song alongside British singer-songwriter Beverley Knight.

Later, Adam Lambert also shared a photo with Beverley Knight from the carol service.

Earlier, Adam Lambert had expressed his excitement as he revealed that he would be part of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service on December 8.



Reacting to Kate Middleton’s announcement on X, formerly Twitter, he had tweeted, “I’m so proud to be a part of The Princess of Wales’ 2023 Together at Christmas Carol Service with @Earlychildhood on December 8th.

“Thank you for having me @KensingtonRoyal.”



