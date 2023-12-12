 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service

Adam Lambert sang “The Christmas Song” alongside British singer-songwriter Beverley Knight at Kate Middleton's carol service

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service
Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service

US singer-songwriter and actor Adam Lambert has expressed his views on meeting Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at her Carol Concert, saying it was ‘lovely.’

Speaking to People magazine, the Believe singer said, “I had the honor of meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales. She invited the performers she wanted to see at the service, and it was lovely to visit with her before we performed.”

He sang The Christmas Song alongside British singer-songwriter Beverley Knight.

Later, Adam Lambert also shared a photo with Beverley Knight from the carol service.

Earlier, Adam Lambert had expressed his excitement as he revealed that he would be part of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service on December 8.

Reacting to Kate Middleton’s announcement on X, formerly Twitter, he had tweeted, “I’m so proud to be a part of The Princess of Wales’ 2023 Together at Christmas Carol Service with @Earlychildhood on December 8th.

“Thank you for having me @KensingtonRoyal.”


Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized' to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized' to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Kate Middleton's plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over 'Endgame' revealed
Kate Middleton's plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over 'Endgame' revealed
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed
Cardi B, Offset share 'confusing' marriage: Insider
Cardi B, Offset share 'confusing' marriage: Insider
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video
'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part
'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part
Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir
Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie
Kate Middleton 'true to her word' amid royal race row
Kate Middleton 'true to her word' amid royal race row
King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK video
King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK
Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023
Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023