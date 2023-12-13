Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under constant attack with new development

Prince Harry told to look for 'integrity': 'Who is he not suing right now?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visibly being portrayed in a bad light as opposed to Kate Middleton and Prince William, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is forced to pay 648,000 for wrongfully accusing a newspaper over a defamatory article, is in a much shallow position than that of Kate, who has volunteered a baby bank in Maidenhead.

In a conversation with Royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, GB News hosts Isabel Webster and Eammon Holmes, talk about the tragic change.

Eammon Holmes said: "That's not that high a bill. I think he's got off lightly with £48,000"

Kinsey Schofield told GB News: "I think you're right, who is Harry not suing right now? I shouldn't say that, hope it's not me next. It looks like Harry is in fight or flight mode, while the Wales family - under attack over the last few weeks - seem to be staying focused in the giving spirit, and getting us all excited about the holidays."

She added: "But when it comes to this court situation with the Duke of Sussex, Harry's attorney is fighting that the article that was published is an attack on Prince Harry's honesty and integrity - that's how he worded this.

The expert continued: "And it undermines Prince Harry's charity work and efforts to tackle misinformation online. So, the irony looking over the last 12 months, because how can you not look back over the last 12 months and think about honesty, integrity with Harry and Meghan - there seems to be a complete lack of it.

"And the misinformation - look at the slew of lies that have come to fruition. We realised that a lot of things that Omid Scobie has told us are not true,” noted Ms Schofield.