Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 after he was found dead in his LA mansion's jacuzzi

Matthew Perry's official cause of death revealed

Almost a month after Matthew Perry passed away, the authorities have come forward with the official cause of his death.

On Friday, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the Friends alum died of acute effects of ketamine, listing the manner of death as “accidental.”

Matthew, who was reportedly 19 months sober, was on “ketamine infusion therapy” and got his last treatment around 10 days before his death, according to the autopsy report.

While the medical examiner deduces that ketamine’s half-life lasts from three to four hours, it's unlikely that the drug in his system could not have been from the final infusion.

It’s unclear how ketamine was found in his body as the law enforcement officers found no drugs at his LA mansion when they reported to the scene of his death.

Moreover, the report also mentions drowning, coronary artery disease, buprenorphine, an opioid as other factors that contributed to his untimely demise.

Back in October 2022, Matthew opened up about his drug addiction to PEOPLE magazine and how he had almost died because of it.



“I didn't know how to stop. If the police came over to my house and said, 'If you drink tonight, we're going to take you to jail,' I'd start packing. I couldn't stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive,” he had recalled.