Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity’ outside of Meghan Markle relationship

Expert analyzes why Prince Harry depends too much on his wife Meghan Markle for support

Prince Harry is said to be too dependent on his wife Meghan Markle for social interaction and support, ever since they left UK for a life in US.

Speaking on the matter, Louella Alderson, relationship expert, shared her advice for Harry to have his own “individual identity” outside of his relationship to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking with The Mirror, Louella explained that Harry's increased dependence on Meghan is a natural response to significant life changes, such as relocating from the UK to the United States with his family.

The move and departure from the royal family would have undoubtedly posed a considerable adjustment, leading Harry to seek support and companionship in his partner.

But to not let it affect Harry in a negative way, she suggested the couple to communicate and focus on efforts to maintain a healthy balance are key factors in a thriving partnership.

Louella emphasized the importance of Harry maintaining his individual identity and social life outside of his relationship for long-term well-being and happiness.

While it's normal for people to lean on their partners during significant life transitions, Harry's current reliance on Meghan is considered typical.

Before concluding, Louella suggested that a continued pattern of excessive dependence in a year's time might raise concerns, emphasizing that healthy relationships thrive when this equilibrium is achieved.