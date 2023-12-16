 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Angelina Jolie wants to make peace with Brad Pitt to ‘move on'?

Angelina Jolie reportedly wants to end years-long rift with ex-husband Brad Pitt

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 16, 2023

File Footage

Angelina Jolie wants to put an end to years-long feud with ex-husband Brad Pitt as she just wants to move on from her chaotic past.

According to sources, the Fight Club alum believes Jolie is playing games with him by turning their kids against them, claimed an insider.

It came after the couple’s adopted daughter, Zahara, has ditched the Hollywood star’s last name and is only using her mother’s surname.

Few days later, a post by their adopted son, Pax, that he wrote in 2020 was leaked to the media, in which he penned that Pitt has “made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt wants to be a better parent but Angelina Jolie wouldn't ‘budge'

“Brad's team think she has been playing these games for years but they do not want to get drawn into battle with her,” the tipster added.

“There have been years and years of her telling and retelling the same poisonous things about him and the reality is that she has alienated the kids, and the reality is that it is upsetting to Brad.

However, debunking Pitt’s claims, an insider close to Jolie told Daily Mail, “Brad Pitt has nobody to blame but himself.”

“All Angelina wants is to heal their family and move on, but he won't let her go,” they revealed.

