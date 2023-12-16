 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial woes trigger talks of return to Britain

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Prince Charles's decision to cut off financial support for Prince Harry left him and Meghan Markle in dire straits, compelling them to reconsider their life in America.

Since their move to the US, Harry and Meghan have sought various avenues to sustain themselves financially, including securing deals with Netflix and Spotify.

However, their financial woes escalated when Spotify terminated its multimillion-dollar contract with the couple in June, citing only one season of Meghan's Archetypes podcast.

This setback has prompted the royal couple to reassess their extravagant lifestyle, which includes a $14.7 million mansion, round-the-clock private security, a lavish designer wardrobe, and recent indulgent vacations to Portugal and the Caribbean.

Insiders revealed that the cost of maintaining such a lifestyle has left Harry and Meghan in a staggering $28 million debt, with no apparent new sources of income.

A source close to the couple disclosed to Life & Style, "They obviously need to cut their expenses," emphasizing that the financial strain has been a significant wake-up call for the royal pair.

“It’s been a rude awakening,” the insider said.

Despite the family tensions and revelations made by Harry in his January memoir, Spare, the source claims that both Harry and Meghan are contemplating a return to Britain.

The insider notes that the couple has genuinely attempted to make their American venture work, but financial difficulties have taken a toll on their marriage.

The looming prospect of a return to Britain seems to be driven not just by personal desires but also by the pressing need to resolve their mounting financial challenges.

