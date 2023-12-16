'Friends' cast considering another reunion as tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry’s tragic death could bring about another 'Friends' reunion as the cast reconnects in their grief

According to recent reports, Matthew Perry's death has had a profound effect on his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, and may serve to bring them closer together once more.

A source close to the cast says they have been deeply saddened by the loss of one of their own and are now communicating more regularly as a way to support each other through their grief.

“There’s been grief and sadness over one of the original six being gone,” said the source, “and it made them all want to be closer. Before, they’d let weeks or months go by without talking, and now they’re all in constant communication. They don’t ever want to let too much time slip away again.”

As a tribute to Perry and a means of processing their emotions, there has been some discussion among the cast about possibly coming together for another special episode or event related to the iconic sitcom.

“They had a blast during the reunion, it was like they were back in the ’90s,” added the source. “They’re glad it was a hit but they loved the experience so much they would’ve done it again even if it had flopped. Some of them would like to do a Friends holiday special. It would give them a lot of comfort — and be a nice way to keep Matthew’s memory alive.”

Costar Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about her shock over Perry's death considering she had spoken to him just before and he seemed happy and healthy.