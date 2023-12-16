 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77

Iconic Australian rock band AC/DC is mourning the loss of their original drummer Colin Burgess who helped shape the band's sound

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Iconic Australian rock band AC/DC is mourning the loss of their original drummer Colin Burgess who helped shape the bands sound
Iconic Australian rock band AC/DC is mourning the loss of their original drummer Colin Burgess who helped shape the band's sound

Iconic Australian rock band AC/DC announced the passing of their founding drummer Colin Burgess at the age of 77.

While a cause of death was not disclosed, the group paid tribute to Burgess as their original sticksman and "very respected musician" in a heartfelt Facebook post.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin," wrote the band.

Burgess was part of the formative early lineup that helped establish AC/DC's signature hard-driving sound in the 1970s alongside brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.

Though he was replaced after being accused of drunkenness on stage in 1974, the impact of his playing on the band's early works should not be underestimated. AC/DC went on to shift millions of albums worldwide with anthems like Highway to Hell.

Fans mourned Burgess' death in the comments, remembering him as part of the generation of Australian artists that propelled the country's music scene and still resonates globally today.

"Very sad news as I love rock music especially from Australia. And he was a part of a generation of great musicians that kicked off the music industry in Australia, condolences to his family and friends," wrote one Facebook user.

Over the decades, AC/DC evolved their lineup but always retained their blues-infused rock ethos. Burgess briefly returned to fill in on drums when future official sticksman Phil Rudd was injured.

How Prince Harry's narrative in 'Spare' influenced Netflix's 'The Crown' video
How Prince Harry's narrative in 'Spare' influenced Netflix's 'The Crown'
Angelina Jolie wants to make peace with Brad Pitt to ‘move on'? video
Angelina Jolie wants to make peace with Brad Pitt to ‘move on'?
Prince William will ‘never forgive' Prince Harry despite Princess Kate's efforts
Prince William will ‘never forgive' Prince Harry despite Princess Kate's efforts
Timothée Chalamet's unique talent revealed besides acting
Timothée Chalamet's unique talent revealed besides acting
Queen Camilla has power make ‘people squirm' unlike Queen Elizabeth
Queen Camilla has power make ‘people squirm' unlike Queen Elizabeth
'Friends' cast considering another reunion as tribute to Matthew Perry video
'Friends' cast considering another reunion as tribute to Matthew Perry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get shunned by British aristocracy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get shunned by British aristocracy
Sydney Sweeney's engagement status amid Glen Powell rumours?
Sydney Sweeney's engagement status amid Glen Powell rumours?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family
Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman' video
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman'
‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman video
‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman