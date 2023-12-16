AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77

Iconic Australian rock band AC/DC is mourning the loss of their original drummer Colin Burgess who helped shape the band's sound

Iconic Australian rock band AC/DC is mourning the loss of their original drummer Colin Burgess who helped shape the band's sound

Iconic Australian rock band AC/DC announced the passing of their founding drummer Colin Burgess at the age of 77.

While a cause of death was not disclosed, the group paid tribute to Burgess as their original sticksman and "very respected musician" in a heartfelt Facebook post.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin," wrote the band.

Burgess was part of the formative early lineup that helped establish AC/DC's signature hard-driving sound in the 1970s alongside brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.

Though he was replaced after being accused of drunkenness on stage in 1974, the impact of his playing on the band's early works should not be underestimated. AC/DC went on to shift millions of albums worldwide with anthems like Highway to Hell.

Fans mourned Burgess' death in the comments, remembering him as part of the generation of Australian artists that propelled the country's music scene and still resonates globally today.

"Very sad news as I love rock music especially from Australia. And he was a part of a generation of great musicians that kicked off the music industry in Australia, condolences to his family and friends," wrote one Facebook user.

Over the decades, AC/DC evolved their lineup but always retained their blues-infused rock ethos. Burgess briefly returned to fill in on drums when future official sticksman Phil Rudd was injured.