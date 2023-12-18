 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Adele celebrates Rich Paul's birthday after marriage confirmation

Adele confessed to her marriage with Rich Paul while attending a comedy show in November

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 18, 2023

Adele celebrates Rich Pauls birthday after marriage confirmation
Adele celebrates Rich Paul's birthday after marriage confirmation

Adele stole the spotlight at her husband Rich Paul's 42nd birthday celebration.

The Grammy-winning singer rocked a glamorous look while attending the bash at Class Cat in West Hollywood where she rocked a black-and-white dress.

Rich's birthday party, themed "nineties player," handed out custom $100 bills adorned with his shirtless image to the guests who also got a personalized mix CD titled Rich Paul Birthday Celebration: It's a Lifestyle as a souvenir. 

The 35 year-old singer was also captured leaving the Sunset Strip club later in night.

Read More: Adele forced Rich Paul to do 'certain act' before marriage?

Adele confirmed her marriage to the sports agent in November when she attended her friend Alan Carr's comedy show after fueling the speculations with a pear-shaped diamond ring that she had been wearing for almost a year.

Attendees of the gig told Deuxmoi that the Hello crooner made the revelation when the host was asking the audience if anyone had gotten married recently.

“I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently, and Adele shouted 'I did,'" the insider revealed.

The confirmation came after she had fueled marriage speculations with a pear-shaped diamond ring that she had been wearing for almost a year.

The couple went public with their relationship in July 2021 after they made a debut at an NBA game. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning amid royal family Christmas reunion plans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning amid royal family Christmas reunion plans
King Charles breaks silence amid reports of olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
King Charles breaks silence amid reports of olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tom Cruise goes incognito for new girlfriend despite ex's warnings
Tom Cruise goes incognito for new girlfriend despite ex's warnings
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William join hands against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William join hands against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Royal expert reminds Prince Harry of his promise on UK return video
Royal expert reminds Prince Harry of his promise on UK return
Billie Eilish recreates emotional 'Barbie' montage video
Billie Eilish recreates emotional 'Barbie' montage
Taylor Swift riles up during Travis Kelce's game video
Taylor Swift riles up during Travis Kelce's game
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny call it quits: Insider
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny call it quits: Insider
Meghan Markle told to 'look at Camila': 'Most hated person to Queen'
Meghan Markle told to 'look at Camila': 'Most hated person to Queen'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'go tech' with 'all big failures', time for 'reboot'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'go tech' with 'all big failures', time for 'reboot'
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives