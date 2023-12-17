Adele's pals pushed the singer to have a prenup agreement signed by Rich Paul prior to the wedding

Adele forced Rich Paul to do 'certain act' before marriage?

Adele and Rich Paul are married now. But, the former's alleged trust issues and an insistence on a martial contract caused friction between the newlywed couple.



Well-placed sources told Daily Mail the sports agent signed a prenuptial agreement prior to marrying the Grammy winner as she wanted to protect her $220 million wealth.

A separate source spilled to National Enquirer that the inner circle of Hello crooner pushed her to demand an iron-clad agreement -- to avoid repeating the past 'mistake' -- for not having one in ex-Simon Konecki's case, where she had to give him half of everything she made during their union.

"Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them," the tipster tattled.

The bird chirped, "She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right," noting the prenup was a "touchy subject."

Meanwhile, Adele and Rich tied the knot in a secret ceremony. The British singer teased last November at a comedy show in LA that she has married the Cleveland native.