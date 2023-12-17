 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Mason Hughes

Adele forced Rich Paul to do 'certain act' before marriage?

Adele's pals pushed the singer to have a prenup agreement signed by Rich Paul prior to the wedding

Mason Hughes

Adele and Rich Paul are married now. But, the former's alleged trust issues and an insistence on a martial contract caused friction between the newlywed couple.

Well-placed sources told Daily Mail the sports agent signed a prenuptial agreement prior to marrying the Grammy winner as she wanted to protect her $220 million wealth.

A separate source spilled to National Enquirer that the inner circle of Hello crooner pushed her to demand an iron-clad agreement -- to avoid repeating the past 'mistake' -- for not having one in ex-Simon Konecki's case, where she had to give him half of everything she made during their union.

"Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them," the tipster tattled.

The bird chirped, "She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right," noting the prenup was a "touchy subject."

Meanwhile, Adele and Rich tied the knot in a secret ceremony. The British singer teased last November at a comedy show in LA that she has married the Cleveland native.

