Eminem gets behind mic to rap about addiction past

In his new track Lace It, Eminem rapped about his previous drug addiction as he honours fellow rapper Juice WRLD, 21, after he died from an accidental overdose in 2019.



The single featured in the late rapstar's upcoming posthumous album The Party Never Ends. Moreover, the song was released on Saturday.

Reflecting on his addiction struggle, the Missouri rapstar spitted the bars, "You pop some ecstasy first, it gets progressively worse / Try your best to reverse unsuccessfully flirtin' with certain death revertin' to your promethazine urge / The *****' devil he lurks, lose your best friend, he smirks / Wake up and everything hurts and as you spiral downward, listen."

Eminem is previously candid about his addiction journey as he himself faced a near-death experience in 2007 from a fatal overdose.

"It took a long time for my brain to start working again," the Grammy winner told Paul Rosenberg's podcast.

Listen to Lace It here:



