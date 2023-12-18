 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Eminem gets behind mic to rap about addiction past

Eminem raps about addiction struggle in new track featuring late Juice WRLD

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 18, 2023

Eminem gets behind mic to rap about addiction past
Eminem gets behind mic to rap about addiction past

In his new track Lace It, Eminem rapped about his previous drug addiction as he honours fellow rapper Juice WRLD, 21, after he died from an accidental overdose in 2019.

The single featured in the late rapstar's upcoming posthumous album The Party Never Ends. Moreover, the song was released on Saturday.

Reflecting on his addiction struggle, the Missouri rapstar spitted the bars, "You pop some ecstasy first, it gets progressively worse / Try your best to reverse unsuccessfully flirtin' with certain death revertin' to your promethazine urge / The *****' devil he lurks, lose your best friend, he smirks / Wake up and everything hurts and as you spiral downward, listen."

Eminem is previously candid about his addiction journey as he himself faced a near-death experience in 2007 from a fatal overdose.

"It took a long time for my brain to start working again," the Grammy winner told Paul Rosenberg's podcast.  

Listen to Lace It here:


Blake Lively in awe of 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-star America Ferrera
Blake Lively in awe of 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-star America Ferrera
Prince Harry has personal agenda behind his ‘philanthropic efforts'
Prince Harry has personal agenda behind his ‘philanthropic efforts'
Kate Middleton delights royal fans with her childhood photo
Kate Middleton delights royal fans with her childhood photo
All about Demi Lovato's musician fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
All about Demi Lovato's musician fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
King Charles wants to build close relationship with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles wants to build close relationship with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, continue to use royal titles online
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, continue to use royal titles online
Prince Harry's has ‘totally lost' Prince William's trust now video
Prince Harry's has ‘totally lost' Prince William's trust now
Kanye West returns to LA in style with Will Smith
Kanye West returns to LA in style with Will Smith
Prince Harry finally gets invitation to spend Christmas in UK
Prince Harry finally gets invitation to spend Christmas in UK
Princess Charlotte snubs Meghan Markle, video goes viral video
Princess Charlotte snubs Meghan Markle, video goes viral
Taylor Swift clings to her dad amid Travis Kelce engagement rumors
Taylor Swift clings to her dad amid Travis Kelce engagement rumors
Future of Prince Harry's gold mine of anti-royal content laid bare
Future of Prince Harry's gold mine of anti-royal content laid bare