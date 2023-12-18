Mark Wahlberg opens up about his views on the love life of her daughters

Mark Wahlberg on daughters dating life: 'I'm pretty cool'

Mark Wahlberg has a liberal attitude regarding the dating lives of his daughters.



In a chat with Fox News, the father-of-four said, "It depends. I'm usually pretty cool," adding, "I think after the first go-round with my oldest, I realized it is what it is… it's inevitable."

Promoting his latest film, The Family Plan, the actor opened up about his language barrier when monologuing in French and German.

"Definitely learning the monologue in French and German," the 52-year-old told the outlet on the Apple TV+film's Las Vegas premiere.

In the movie, Mark plays a deadly government assassin who has become a family person.

"I braid hair, two girls. I learned how to braid," the actor hilariously shared his off-screen experience.

He shared, "No, I was invited. I didn't crash the party," noting, "I mean, we tore it up a little bit, but it was a blast."