Dominic West ‘understands' how Princess Diana felt after Lily James scandal

Married 'The Crown' star Dominic West had a highly publicized 'gossip incident' with Lily James in 2020

The Crown star Dominic West has opened up on his 2020 “gossip incident” with Baby Driver star Lily James, sharing that it made him understand how Princess Diana must have felt.

Back in October 2020, the two were snapped kissing in Rome. The pictures created a buzz since West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.

In a recent interview, the Les Misérables star told The Times' Saturday Review magazine: “Obviously, I had a gossip incident, badly timed when there was no news during Covid, so it ran and ran.”

When asked if the media scrutiny made him feel the late Princess Diana’s plight, he said: “It probably did. But I think everyone understands what she went through. You see a film like Amy about Amy Winehouse — young, beautiful women are who they really go for.”

Meanwhile, Lily James stepped out in New York City's Lower East Side on Monday. James looked polished in high-waisted trousers paired with a coordinating belt that cinched in her waist.

She topped the look with coordinating layers - a dark turtleneck underneath a tailored navy coat. Accessorizing with a black leather-and-gold handbag and grey suede pumps, she embodied poise and sophistication.

James' outing comes after speculation in recent months about her relationship status with on-again, off-again boyfriend Michael Shuman. While sporting a gold band in November, fueling engagement rumors, the actress was later spotted without rings. She and Shuman reportedly reconciled in July after a February split, but their current status remains unclear.