Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Sydney Sweeney feels left behind on the 'marriage and kids train'

In a candid new interview, Sydney Sweeney opened up about feeling behind peers who are married with children at 26. 

The actress, who is rumored to be engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, graces the November cover of Glamour magazine.

Posing for stunning photos, Sweeney admits returning home and seeing friends and cousins with families makes her question if she's "behind the train now" in life milestones. However, she dreams of one day having four kids to adventure with.

“I'd be crazy if I had a kid or got married before I'm 30 but when I go home all my friends or cousins are married and having kids.”

“I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm behind the train right now. How can I pick it up?' So honestly it's where I am in the world. It's crazy.”

She added: “I think about having four kids. I dream of teaching them how to ski when they're little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. That's something I really, really look forward to.”

In the wide-ranging chat, Sweeney discussed starring in the sexy Rolling Stones Angry music video from September that stirred discussions online.

She said, “One of the questions I get is, 'Are you a feminist?' I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That's sexy and strong, and I don't think there's anything wrong with it.”

The White Lotus star continued, “I'm in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle.”

“I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It's the cool things in this career that I had no idea I'd get to do,” she remarked.

