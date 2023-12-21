Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are striving to give themselves a professional look

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly building a new approach to give themselves a professional look.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have shared an Invictus Games photo for this year’s holiday card, want to be taken seriously.

Speaking about the couple, body language expert Darren Stanton says: “The picture shows an enthusiastic-looking Meghan and Harry in a glitzy setting. It's a good way of promoting their charity and putting them in a positive frame, as they both look happy to be there.”

Darren continued: "I think the biggest thing about this Christmas card is that the picture was taken during the Invictus Games, which is one of their biggest achievements of the past year. It was at a time when Harry was his happiest, and Meghan was there to support him."

He added: "They appear completely excited, enthusiastic and hopeful of the year ahead in terms of new projects and working on the Invictus Games again. They're trying to convey that their brand is strong, if not stronger than ever."