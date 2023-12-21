 
menu
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are striving to give themselves a professional look

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their brand is strong with Christmas card
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly building a new approach to give themselves a professional look.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have shared an Invictus Games photo for this year’s holiday card, want to be taken seriously.

Speaking about the couple, body language expert Darren Stanton says: “The picture shows an enthusiastic-looking Meghan and Harry in a glitzy setting. It's a good way of promoting their charity and putting them in a positive frame, as they both look happy to be there.”

Darren continued: "I think the biggest thing about this Christmas card is that the picture was taken during the Invictus Games, which is one of their biggest achievements of the past year. It was at a time when Harry was his happiest, and Meghan was there to support him."

He added: "They appear completely excited, enthusiastic and hopeful of the year ahead in terms of new projects and working on the Invictus Games again. They're trying to convey that their brand is strong, if not stronger than ever."

Prince Harry told to make 'heart of Invictus' role model for future projects
Prince Harry told to make 'heart of Invictus' role model for future projects
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip
King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again
King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again
Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris
Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris
Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed
Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed
Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home
Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home
Prince Harry has ‘lost everything' trying to win today's battle
Prince Harry has ‘lost everything' trying to win today's battle
'Home Alone' star votes for best film in comedy franchise
'Home Alone' star votes for best film in comedy franchise
Cameron Diaz boldly airs controversial views sans worry
Cameron Diaz boldly airs controversial views sans worry