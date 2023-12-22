Meghan Markle shows off 'fun side' to get social media in favour

Meghan Markle wants to seem fun to appease audiences

Meghan Markle is showing off her fun side to seem appealing to general audiences.

The Duchess of Sussex, who trying hard to get the attention of public via rebranding herself, is posing to be ‘frivolous.’

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede tells Mailonline: “This fun side to Meghan is a clever way for the brand Clevr to get a lot of social media traction and engagement by using their famous investor.

“It’s also a way of showing Meghan in a new light that is both fun and frivolous.

“Does it work? I think that Meghan is now such a polarizing figure that comments on the social media post are negative and not celebratory which is a shame, as the post was meant to be a showing off the success and hard work of the business,” he added.