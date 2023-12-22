 
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return

“Meghan Markle's cameo in new advert for coffee company shows she is relaunching herself as 'kind' and 'standalone' brand"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 22, 2023

Royal experts react to Meghan Markles acting return
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic Angela Levin has expressed her views as the Duchess of Sussex made a surprising return to acting in new ad for a coffee company.

The Daily Mail tweeted, “Meghan Markle's cameo in new advert for coffee company Clevr shows she is relaunching herself as 'kind' and 'standalone' brand and is 'not afraid to poke fun at herself' after realising she and Harry 'have overdone the victim card', say experts.”

Also Read: King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'

Commenting on it, the Royal News Network said, “Umm, yeah, this ridiculous farce doesn’t achieve that stated goal at all. She doesn’t look “kind” but ridiculous. The whole thing is so fake and contrived, it doesn’t resonate.

“We all know Meghan is allergic to work so in no way would she spend a second actually working for them.”

Reacting to it, Angela reposted the tweet on her X, formerly Twitter feed.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bracing up for 'year of redemption': 'Nothing like that'

The former Suits actress can be seen playing an intern stacking boxes, making hot drinks and working on a computer in the digital department, the video shared on the brand’s official Instagram handle shows.

