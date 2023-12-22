 
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people

Experts believe it is Prince Harry’s loss that he is not near King Charles because he needs the monarch more

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 22, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry needs King Charles way more, and the monarch is allegedly “better off” with his son in the US.

Bob Cordaro, host of the Bob Cordaro Show on WILK NewsRadio issued these sentiments in favor of the King.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent chats with GB News.

During the course of that conversation, he touched on the dangers that the Sussexes pose and claimed King Charles is “better off without Meghan and Harry.”

He was also quoted saying, “I love the royals. I think they are part and parcel of what makes Great Britain great.”

So much so that “I think it is an institution that needs to be protected and when I watched these two silly, unserious people depart serious work to become celebrities in the United States… I can't. I don't think much of them, frankly.”

During the course of the chat he also said, “I think a lot of the concept of the Royal Family, whether individual royals are flawed or not, it's a critical institution for Great Britain and frankly, for the world.”

In the end, “It's been a guiding light for a long time” and “Harry and Megan have detracted from that and maybe the British Royal Family is better off without them involved anyway.”

