Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoyed a low-key secret trip with their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ahead of Christmas amid reports King Charles wants to meet his grandchildren.



According to a report by New York Post, the California-based royal couple along with Archie and Lilibet spent almost a week in Costa Rica, apparently further increasing King Charles ‘pain’.

They also travelled to Zapotal, Nandayure, and Guanacaste, from December 14 to 20.

The Hello Magazine also reported the same, saying in photos obtained by CRHoy, Meghan can be seen carrying Lilibet, whose face was hidden from view, but had her blonde hair on full display.

In another photo, according to Hello magazine, Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie sat together in a golf cart.

Prince Archie can be seen on his father Prince Harry’s lap.

Archie and Lilibet's foreign family trip came days after the Daily Express, citing a royal source, reported, "It pains him (King Charles) that he's yet to meet Lilibet. He would love so much to spend time with Archie as well as Harry, whether it's one-on-one or with Meghan there too."

