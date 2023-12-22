Vin Diesel compliments and crawls to interviewer in ‘creepy' resurfaced clip

Vin Diesel has shocked fans with his behavior towards a female interviewer in this clip after sexual battery allegations

file footage

Vin Diesel has been sued by his former assistant Asta Jonasson of sexual battery, and has denied her claims. Following the headline making lawsuit, a clip from a 2017 interview has resurfaced and the actor is being branded “creepy.”

In the resurfaced interview with YouTube fame Carol Moreira, the actor was promoting his film XXX: The Return of Zander Cage. Diesel was mesmerized by the interviewer and couldn’t stop complimenting her. At one point, he even went to her on his knees, fueling fan backlash online.

In the clip, Diesel gushes: “God you're so beautiful, you're so beautiful man, am I right or wrong?"

He then proceeded to ask the interviewer to have lunch with him, “She's so beautiful. Let's get out of here, let's go have lunch. My god I love her. Look how beautiful she is, god I love her wow.”

The journalist then attempted to bring his focus back to the interview and the two resumed the interview. However, towards the end of the discussion, he reverted to complimenting her when she asked him to deliver his famous Groot line in Portuguese.

“What's wrong? Am I the only one saying look how beautiful,” he said.

Crawling towards the journalist on his knees, he said: “She's so f*****g beautiful it's like, you can't even do an interview with her.”

After the video made rounds on social media, users were taken aback by the famous actor’s behavior.

One shocked user wrote: “One of the cringiest interviews ever. Gross!!”

“This is so f*****g creepy, holy s**t,” added another.

“OMG he's so weird. I didn't know vin was like that,” penned a third.