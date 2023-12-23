Royal family, Kate Middleton and Prince William have not yet officially confirmed the plan

Kate Middleton, Prince William's ‘high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare

A royal expert has disclosed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s major plan for 2024 amid rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The Prince and Princess of Wales or the royal family have not yet officially confirmed the plan.

The Daily Mail, per Daily Express quoted a royal expert claiming that Prince William and Kate are set to jet off to Rome in Italy in the spring 2024 as part of their royal tour.



Also Read: King Charles advised not to meet Archie, Lilibet on Christmas: Here's why

The publication dubbed the trip of the future UK king and queen as a "high profile" visit.

The royal expert told Daily Mail that talks have been underway at the "highest level" for Kate and William’s next year's plans.

According to Daily Express, it will be Kate Middleton’s first working trip aboard in over a year, and the couple’s first to Italy.

Read More: Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'

It will also be Kate and William’s first inaugural appearance as the Prince and Princess of Wales.