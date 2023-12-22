 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles advised not to meet Archie, Lilibet on Christmas: Here's why

King Charles wants to see Lilibet and Archie on Christmas, however, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to spend the annual festival in US

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 22, 2023

King Charles advised not to meet Archie, Lilibet on Christmas: Heres why
King Charles advised not to meet Archie, Lilibet on Christmas: Here's why

Britain’s King Charles has been advised not to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on the occasion of Christmas amid reports he is desperate to meet them on the annual festival.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward while commenting on King Charles wish to see Archie and Lilibet on Christmas, said “probably Christmas isn't the best time.”

Also Read: Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren

She told the publication, if King Charles wants to see Lilibet and Archie, “probably Christmas isn't the best time.”

The royal expert added, “There's too much going on and he (King Charles) won't be able to concentrate on them.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing their power to William and Kate

She put forward a sweet advice for the King, saying, “It would be far better when he sees them in a quiet moment some other time during the year. They will want to come and see him because they've got to keep a relationship going."

Over meeting Meghan and Harry, the royal expert said that King Charles may be "relieved" not to spend Christmas with them as the day tends to be pretty "hectic" and he “won't be able to give his full attention to them.”

King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people video
King Charles needs to be ‘protected' from unserious people
John Stamos shares ‘one of the last photos' with complete 'Full House' cast
John Stamos shares ‘one of the last photos' with complete 'Full House' cast
Taylor Swift's gesture toward tearful fan wins hearts - watch
Taylor Swift's gesture toward tearful fan wins hearts - watch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued another warning amid plans to spend Christmas with royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued another warning amid plans to spend Christmas with royal family
Vin Diesel's 'creepy' old interview surfaces amid SA lawsuit
Vin Diesel's 'creepy' old interview surfaces amid SA lawsuit
Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren video
Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren
DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together
Meghan Markle ‘struggling' to find work in Hollywood
Meghan Markle ‘struggling' to find work in Hollywood
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award