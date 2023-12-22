King Charles wants to see Lilibet and Archie on Christmas, however, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to spend the annual festival in US

King Charles advised not to meet Archie, Lilibet on Christmas: Here's why

Britain’s King Charles has been advised not to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on the occasion of Christmas amid reports he is desperate to meet them on the annual festival.



Speaking to Hello Magazine, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward while commenting on King Charles wish to see Archie and Lilibet on Christmas, said “probably Christmas isn't the best time.”

The royal expert added, “There's too much going on and he (King Charles) won't be able to concentrate on them.”

She put forward a sweet advice for the King, saying, “It would be far better when he sees them in a quiet moment some other time during the year. They will want to come and see him because they've got to keep a relationship going."

Over meeting Meghan and Harry, the royal expert said that King Charles may be "relieved" not to spend Christmas with them as the day tends to be pretty "hectic" and he “won't be able to give his full attention to them.”

