 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tom Cruise 'made a point' of announcing Elsina Khayrova romance

'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise seems giddy in Elsina Khayrova budding romance

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Top Gun star Tom Cruise seems giddy in Elsina Khayrova budding romance
'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise seems giddy in Elsina Khayrova budding romance 

Tom Cruise seems to have found love again with a new lady by his side. The legendary Hollywood star was spotted looking smitten with Russian model Elsina Khayrova during an outing in London earlier this month, marking the first time the pair had been photographed together publicly.

Sources say Cruise, 60, and Khayrova, 36, actually met several months ago but kept their romantic relationship under wraps at first. 

After initially getting to know each other discreetly, Cruise appeared ready to go public while celebrating with Khayrova following a party in the British capital.

"They hit it off, but he wanted to keep things super discreet while they first got to know each other,"

The Top Gun star then "made a big point of telling everyone after the London party how liberating and wonderful it was to have gotten this out in the open."

Cruise's two eldest children, Connor and Isabella "both met her and think she’s fantastic — even if Elsina is just a few years older than they are."

"Everyone’s excited to see Tom with this loved-up glow and a spring in his step. It’s long overdue," the insider added.

Cruise's only other dating rumors this year linked him to singer Shakira following a joint appearance at a Miami Grand Prix event. However, a source close to the Colombian star maintained they are just acquaintances. 

Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy
Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy
Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely video
Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely
Lizzo reflects on 'the hardest pill' she had to swallow in 2023
Lizzo reflects on 'the hardest pill' she had to swallow in 2023
Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with 'The Bodyguard' sequel: report
Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with 'The Bodyguard' sequel: report
Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again
Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again
Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed
Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker introduce baby son Rocky to fans
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker introduce baby son Rocky to fans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left 'isolated' for THIS reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left 'isolated' for THIS reason
Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family video
Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family
Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood
Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles