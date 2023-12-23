Tom Cruise 'made a point' of announcing Elsina Khayrova romance

'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise seems giddy in Elsina Khayrova budding romance

Tom Cruise seems to have found love again with a new lady by his side. The legendary Hollywood star was spotted looking smitten with Russian model Elsina Khayrova during an outing in London earlier this month, marking the first time the pair had been photographed together publicly.

Sources say Cruise, 60, and Khayrova, 36, actually met several months ago but kept their romantic relationship under wraps at first.

After initially getting to know each other discreetly, Cruise appeared ready to go public while celebrating with Khayrova following a party in the British capital.

"They hit it off, but he wanted to keep things super discreet while they first got to know each other,"

The Top Gun star then "made a big point of telling everyone after the London party how liberating and wonderful it was to have gotten this out in the open."

Cruise's two eldest children, Connor and Isabella "both met her and think she’s fantastic — even if Elsina is just a few years older than they are."

"Everyone’s excited to see Tom with this loved-up glow and a spring in his step. It’s long overdue," the insider added.

Cruise's only other dating rumors this year linked him to singer Shakira following a joint appearance at a Miami Grand Prix event. However, a source close to the Colombian star maintained they are just acquaintances.