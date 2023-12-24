Prince Harry's gloating and ‘banging' into the press ‘beaten' near the top

Prince Harry’s bid to gloat and bang on about the press has just been ridiculed

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments about the Duke of Sussex.

She weighed in on all these things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it she referenced some of Prince Harry’s projects from recent years.

According to Ms Elser, “When the series [Harry & Meghan] came out Netflix, like Penguin, wasted no time in doing some very loud gloating, banging out a press releases revealing that Harry & Meghan was the platform’s biggest documentary debut.”

But “Even before the Sussexes’ first cheque had cleared or the film crew had removed all the boom mikes from their faux-Tuscan Montecito monolith, I’m guessing, countless stories were running in outlets around the world about just how well the Sussexes’ series was doing. Pip pip hooray! Here comes the ‘but’ part …” the expert also noted.

For those unversed, even reports by Deadline came to light and they claimed that Harry & Meghan was the second most-watched doco, only beaten to the most-watched top spot by the Tinder Swindler.