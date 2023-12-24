Mel emphasized the importance of kindness, stating, 'So, you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice'

Mel B doubles down: 'James Corden not the nicest celebrity'

In a surprising turn of events, James Corden, the 45-year-old actor, an acclaimed comedian, and former host of The Late Late Show, found himself amid controversy as he bid farewell to his hosting duties.

Since taking the reins in 2015, Corden's star power surged, but not without a fair share of spats with actors, singers, and fellow comedians.

Mel B, a recent guest on Late Night Lycett with Joe Lycett, reiterated her views on Corden, labelling him as less than pleasant.

According to the Mirror, Corden is set to return to the UK after quitting his Late Late Show gig, had previously confessed to behaving poorly after attaining fame in both the UK and the USA, admitting, "I started to behave like a brat that I just don’t think I am."

One of the most notable clashes came in December 2022 when Mel B appeared on Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show.

When asked to name the "biggest d***head celebrity," Mel shocked the audience by including James Corden in her list alongside Geri Halliwell and Jessie J. Probed Corden's behaviour.

Mel emphasized the importance of kindness, stating, "So, you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice."