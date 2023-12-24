 
menu
Sunday, December 24, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Mel B doubles down: 'James Corden not the nicest celebrity'

Mel emphasized the importance of kindness, stating, 'So, you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice'

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Mel B doubles down: James Corden not the nicest celebrity
Mel B doubles down: 'James Corden not the nicest celebrity'

In a surprising turn of events, James Corden, the 45-year-old actor, an acclaimed comedian, and former host of The Late Late Show, found himself amid controversy as he bid farewell to his hosting duties.

Since taking the reins in 2015, Corden's star power surged, but not without a fair share of spats with actors, singers, and fellow comedians.

Mel B, a recent guest on Late Night Lycett with Joe Lycett, reiterated her views on Corden, labelling him as less than pleasant.

According to the Mirror, Corden is set to return to the UK after quitting his Late Late Show gig, had previously confessed to behaving poorly after attaining fame in both the UK and the USA, admitting, "I started to behave like a brat that I just don’t think I am."

One of the most notable clashes came in December 2022 when Mel B appeared on Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show.

When asked to name the "biggest d***head celebrity," Mel shocked the audience by including James Corden in her list alongside Geri Halliwell and Jessie J. Probed Corden's behaviour.

Mel emphasized the importance of kindness, stating, "So, you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice." 

Queen Elizabeth II wanted William to do 'right thing' by marrying Kate
Queen Elizabeth II wanted William to do 'right thing' by marrying Kate
Bradley Cooper's vintage love story resurfaces amid Gigi Hadid romance
Bradley Cooper's vintage love story resurfaces amid Gigi Hadid romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry future in US is in trouble: 'Big sign'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry future in US is in trouble: 'Big sign'
Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nicholas slams false claim of 'one night stand'
Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nicholas slams false claim of 'one night stand'
Kate Middleton sends secret 'revenge' messages to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton sends secret 'revenge' messages to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Michael Jackson's estate blocks auction of 'stolen' unreleased recordings video
Michael Jackson's estate blocks auction of 'stolen' unreleased recordings
Meghan Markle loses 'big brands' to Royal Family 'animosity'
Meghan Markle loses 'big brands' to Royal Family 'animosity'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry giving King Charles 'break' with their 'silence'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry giving King Charles 'break' with their 'silence'
Prince Harry's gloating and ‘banging' into the press ‘beaten' near the top video
Prince Harry's gloating and ‘banging' into the press ‘beaten' near the top
Charlie Sheen reveals Christmas plans and acting comeback
Charlie Sheen reveals Christmas plans and acting comeback
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles