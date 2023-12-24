 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's ex girlfriend recalls his tragic addiction moment

Matthew Perry died on October 28 after his assistant found him drowned at his LA mansion jacuzzi

Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry’s ex girlfriend recalled a sad moment from the time when the late actor was struggling with addiction.

Her comments come after the Los Angeles Police Department determined the cause of Matthew’s death to be "acute effects of ketamine infusion."

Kayti Edwards, the Friends alum’s ex-girlfriend, told the US Sun in a recent interview that he once resisted against taking drugs by “superglueing his hands to his knees.”

Read More: Matthew Perry had 'many enablers' during rehab battle with addiction

The 47 year-old former assistant, who dated Matthew in 2006, claimed that his addiction peaked in 2011.

“I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way. He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances,” she recalled.

Kayti then added: “I found Matthew on the couch with his hands super glued to his legs. It was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him. We were literally ripping the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind, it was pretty horrific."

Matthew was found dead on October 28 as an assistant discovered him drowned in his LA mansion’s jacuzzi. 

