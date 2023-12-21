 
menu
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Matthew Perry had 'many enablers' during rehab battle with addiction

Matthew Perry's rehab colleague has opened up about the 'Friends' actor's battle with addiction

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Matthew Perrys rehab colleague has opened up about the Friends actors battle with addiction
Matthew Perry's rehab colleague has opened up about the 'Friends' actor's battle with addiction

A source who attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings with Matthew Perry said the actor "had a lot of enablers" as he battled addiction before his death at 54.

The New York Post reported the peer felt Perry bristled at accountability. "He couldn't stand being challenged...wasn't able to deal with the tough love" of AA, said the source.

Perry was "an ordinary addict" but his fame placed him "in a golden cage," according to the source. Well-meaning help could sometimes enable addiction, they noted.

“I feel for him, but in my 25 years experience, sometimes ‘helping’ someone is really enabling ... he was in a golden cage.”

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on October 28 from combined drug intoxication. His autopsy revealed "high levels" of ketamine, an anesthetic, which medical experts said likely caused respiratory failure when mingled with other substances in his system. ketamine therapy for mental health but toxic levels weeks later defy that explanation.

Ketamine can induce unconsciousness at surgical doses found in Perry's autopsy. Buprenorphine and coronary artery disease also contributed, experts said. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's life away from royals complete 'disaster'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's life away from royals complete 'disaster'
King Charles is closer to Camilla's grandkids than Prince Harry's children
King Charles is closer to Camilla's grandkids than Prince Harry's children
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recall their kids ‘shock' at their relationship
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recall their kids ‘shock' at their relationship
Morgan Wallen helps Drake deal with breakup in 'You Broke My Heart' video video
Morgan Wallen helps Drake deal with breakup in 'You Broke My Heart' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘financial nightmare'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘financial nightmare'
Kanye West's Malibu home loses value after attempts to turn it into bomb shelter
Kanye West's Malibu home loses value after attempts to turn it into bomb shelter
Queen Camilla would never win the PR battle with Princess Diana
Queen Camilla would never win the PR battle with Princess Diana
Tom Cruise 'extremely confident' Elsina Khayrova romance will last
Tom Cruise 'extremely confident' Elsina Khayrova romance will last
Sam Asghari shades Britney Spears with recent photoshoot?
Sam Asghari shades Britney Spears with recent photoshoot?
Kourtney Kardashian reveals postpartum routine
Kourtney Kardashian reveals postpartum routine
Matthew Perry 'avoided accountability' in rehab
Matthew Perry 'avoided accountability' in rehab
Rachel McAdams spills on 'Mean Girls' reunion offer video
Rachel McAdams spills on 'Mean Girls' reunion offer