Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas hit with major challenge amid romance: Source

Photo: Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas' romance on the rocks amid engagement rumours: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas have come across the first struggle in their whirlwind romance.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas have been hit with a major relationship challenge, and this is caused by the actress doubting the long-term intentions of the A-listed actor.

A tipster tattled, "Tom knows how to lay it on thick in the beginning; the private jets, the luxury, the feeling like you're living in a Hollywood love story.

Mentioning Cruise's first wife, the source addressed, "Katie was swept up in it, and now Ana is experiencing the same."

"But those who've seen it before warn that things can get very intense fast,"

"What she fears most is being seen as just another name on Tom's list," they concluded.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas have been reported to begin “house hunting together” in the United Kingdom.

Reportedly, their engagement has been on the couple's mind and an industry insider told the outlet that the acclaimed Hollywood actor and film producer, and Armas are taking their relationship seriously.

Cruise is ready to spend a hefty amount from his $600 million fortune on lavish homes in Europe and the United States where they can “bill and coo.”