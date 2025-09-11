 
Geo News

Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas hit with major challenge amid romance: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas reportedly have engagement on their cards

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Photo: Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas romance on the rocks amid engagement rumours: Source
Photo: Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas' romance on the rocks amid engagement rumours: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas have come across the first struggle in their whirlwind romance. 

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas have been hit with a major relationship challenge, and this is caused by the actress doubting the long-term intentions of the A-listed actor.

A tipster tattled, "Tom knows how to lay it on thick in the beginning; the private jets, the luxury, the feeling like you're living in a Hollywood love story.

Mentioning Cruise's first wife, the source addressed, "Katie was swept up in it, and now Ana is experiencing the same."

"But those who've seen it before warn that things can get very intense fast," 

"What she fears most is being seen as just another name on Tom's list," they concluded. 

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas have been reported to begin “house hunting together” in the United Kingdom. 

Reportedly, their engagement has been on the couple's mind and an industry insider told the outlet that the acclaimed Hollywood actor and film producer, and Armas are taking their relationship seriously. 

Cruise is ready to spend a hefty amount from his $600 million fortune on lavish homes in Europe and the United States where they can “bill and coo.”

Ed Sheeran discloses music he added in his 'will'
Ed Sheeran discloses music he added in his 'will'
Sydney Sweeney enters the ring in 'Christy' trailer video
Sydney Sweeney enters the ring in 'Christy' trailer
Jennifer Aniston's romance with boyfriend Jim Curtis takes dark turn
Jennifer Aniston's romance with boyfriend Jim Curtis takes dark turn
Bruce Willis' wife recounts poignant moment he transitioned to new house
Bruce Willis' wife recounts poignant moment he transitioned to new house
Sir Ringo Starr loves performing live despite age
Sir Ringo Starr loves performing live despite age
Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi's fight turns toxic over James Bond role
Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi's fight turns toxic over James Bond role
Kathy Bates finally speaks out against critics and addresses 100-pound weight loss
Kathy Bates finally speaks out against critics and addresses 100-pound weight loss
Daniel Day-Lewis breaks silence on earlier retirement speculations
Daniel Day-Lewis breaks silence on earlier retirement speculations