Monday, December 25, 2023
Dolly Parton gets honest about plastic surgery

From the start, Dolly Parton is honest about her cosmetic surgeries, especially when some go wrong.

During an interview with Saga Magazine, the country musician said, "Every now and then you'll get a haematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again. It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it's a month."

The Jolene singer previously told Howard Stern about her cosmetic enhancements.

"I try to do just little bits at a time — I don't do like really big stuff. I do fillers, Botox, Juvéderm," the 77-year-old added. "Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful."

She continued, "You've just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good."

Noting, "It's always a risk, and every time I go in for anything, I think, 'Oh Lord, please let this all work out fine.'"

