Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Royal fans react to King Charles ‘secret' message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

The royal expert said “It also proves that if Harry and Meghan truly wanted to, they could attend as well”

Royal fans have expressed their views after King Charles apparently sent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a 'secret message' by inviting Sarah Ferguson to the Christmas Day church service.

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah appeared at Sandringham for the first time in more than 30 years after King Charles released one of the longest invite lists ever, according to Daily Express UK.

Also Read: King Charles extends olive branch to Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day

Brittany, royal expert at ‘Royal News Network’, took to X, formerly Twitter and shared Sarah’s photo from the walkabout with royals and tweeted “Though obviously controversial, I think it’s good that Fergie was able to attend.

The royal expert further said, “It also proves that if Harry and Meghan truly wanted to, they could attend as well.”

Quoting Brittany, the Daily Express published a news story titled, “Was King Charles sending secret message to Harry and Meghan with Fergie church invite?”

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Harry not to be trusted.”

Another said, “If there is a message have to hope the gringe won't be invited for 30 years by which time we will have all forgotten them 'who'”

“If there was any message - it was Harry is persona non grata -- because if Charles wanted Harry there, he'd be invited. He was not invited. It will be a long time before Harry sits at the table with family again,” the third commented.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day

The fourth said, “Yes, and the message is "in 30 years you'll be welcome at Sandringham for Christmas". In the mean time don't bother us.”

