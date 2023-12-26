Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation damaged by their alleged pal Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame'

Omid Scobie makes matters worse for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already struggling with money matters when they alleged pal, Omid Scobie, made matters worse for them with his book, Endgame.



The royal author “damaged” the “prestige” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by attacking the Royal family in his book as it led many to believe that the couple had a part in fruition of Endgame.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert and author, Gareth Russell, told GB News that the explosive book "came at quite a bad time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Referring to The Hollywood Reporter’s article in which Harry and Meghan were branded “the two of the biggest losers in Hollywood,” the expert said the piece was “pretty damaging to their prestige.”

"To be listed as one of the most prominent losers in the showbiz industry of 2023 will have done them no favours in terms of generating interest or support or of course, donations to Archewell,” he added. “All of that is linked to the celebrity world."

The expert continued, "Endgame came at quite a bad time for them. I think it would have been in their better interests to shift away from the narrative.

"Because the only time you really see them prominently in the headlines is when they are they have directly or indirectly attacked the Royal Family.

"It's clear it's not working in terms of generating public sympathy. But there was a great deal of public sympathy for them and an enormous amount of public interest. And that isn't quite there."