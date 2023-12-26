Anne Hathaway opens up about her inspiration behind playing the iconic Rebecca in the psychological thriller 'Eileen'

Photo Anne Hathaway accepts she 'went too far' in 'Eileen'

Anne Hathaway admits that she loved taking on the bold and free spirited character of Rebecca in Eileen, which is a psychological thriller by William Oldroyd.

In her recent interview for Variety Magazine, the 41-year-old actress sat down with her Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt for a candid conversation.

During this confessional, Blunt hailed Hathaway for playing the iconic character of Rebecca in Eileen claiming that she was completely “intoxicated” by her performance.

In response to this, Anne confessed that it was the movie’s director, William Oldroyd, who inspired her to step “so far outside” her “comfort zone.”

Speaking on her experience, she disclosed that she “enjoyed it” and she felt “braver” after doing the movie. Nonetheless, she believes that she went “too far” with it.

She went on to explain that once she opened up to a friend about the role. Anne confessed to her friend, “I think I’ve gone too far this time. Oh God, I’m blond and I invented an accent. I’m not basing it on anyone except for my own imagination."

"This is the way I saw her, and I feel like I’ve gone too far,” she told Blunt before moving on to the next topic.

As fans will know, the movie is an adaptation of the award-winning novel by Ottessa Moshfegh. The newly-released flick features Anne Hathaway as Rebecca, a glamorous prison counselor with a hidden dark side, along with Thomasin Mckenzie playing the protagonist Eileen Dunlop, a young secretary.