Barbra Streisand talks being ‘too old to care’ if people disapprove

Barbra Streisand talks aging at her own pace and ‘no longer caring’ about society’s standards

Barbra Streisand has just shed some light into how determined she is to dress the way she likes, in her old age.

The 81-year-old weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with The New York Times.

In it she touched on how, she believes people should be allowed to “express themselves and wear whatever they feel on any given day.

The conversation also touched on the art of self-expression and led Streisand to say that it has absolutely “nothing to do with age.”

Before concluding the chat the star also said, “I was too afraid to be seen that way at that time. Now I’m too old to care.”

For those unversed, all of these candid interviews are following the release of her memoir titled My Name Is Barbra, from November.