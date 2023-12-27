Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for Christmas Day service

Prince Harry fails to 'crush monarchy' to pieces

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has failed to 'crush the Monarchy' to pieces, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Angela Levin was commenting on royal family's reunion on Christmas Day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the festive time with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, royal expert Angela Levin claimed, “If Harry thought he would crush the Monarchy to pieces, he has in fact done the opposite.”

She further said, “The walk to church on Christmas Day was a family that cared for each other. Several of them even wore the same scarf a present from The King.”

In another tweet, Angela congratulated Robert Hardman over Charles III: The Coronation documentary.

She tweeted, “Huge congratulations to @hardmanr for writing and co-presenting Charles III: The Coronation. It is a absorbing and moving insight into the Royal Family and especially the new King and Queen. The black sheep or two stay well in the distance.”



