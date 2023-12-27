 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for Christmas Day service

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Prince Harry fails to 'crush monarchy' to pieces

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has failed to 'crush the Monarchy' to pieces, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Angela Levin was commenting on royal family's reunion on Christmas Day.

Also Read: King Charles is 'closer' to Kate Middleton than Prince William?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the festive time with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, royal expert Angela Levin claimed, “If Harry thought he would crush the Monarchy to pieces, he has in fact done the opposite.”

She further said, “The walk to church on Christmas Day was a family that cared for each other. Several of them even wore the same scarf a present from The King.”

In another tweet, Angela congratulated Robert Hardman over Charles III: The Coronation documentary.

Read More: Prince William's true intentions about abdication of King Charles revealed

She tweeted, “Huge congratulations to @hardmanr for writing and co-presenting Charles III: The Coronation. It is a absorbing and moving insight into the Royal Family and especially the new King and Queen. The black sheep or two stay well in the distance.”


