 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William's true intentions about abdication of King Charles revealed

Prince William “expects to be given more influence and control” over the monarchy as King Charles ages

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Prince Williams true intentions about abdication of King Charles revealed
Prince William's true intentions about abdication of King Charles revealed

A friend of Prince William has disclosed the true intentions of the Prince of Wales about abdication of King Charles, according to a report.

Prince William’s friend revealed his intentions while speaking to the Daily Beast.

Also read: Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew spark ‘romantic' reunion speculations

The publication quoted the friend of the future king of Britain as saying “William and Catherine have three children under the age of 11, so that is very much their focus right now.

“William neither expects nor wants Charles ever to abdicate,” Prince William’s friend further said.

However, the friends said the Prince of Wales “expects to be given more influence and control” over the monarchy as King Charles ages.

The sources say such expectations are likely to lead to conflict between King Charles and William as the monarch is “allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety.”

Read More: Kate Middleton proves she's ‘bigger person' than Meghan Markle

The insider also told the publication Prince William will ultimately “respect” his father King Charles wishes — unlike his estranged younger brother, Harry, who “would not do as [he] was told.”

Kate Middleton 'moves on' amid royal race row
Kate Middleton 'moves on' amid royal race row
50 Cent scares ex-drug dealer: 'He can kill me'
50 Cent scares ex-drug dealer: 'He can kill me'
Lil Wayne believes he's LeBron James: 'I'm as successful as him'
Lil Wayne believes he's LeBron James: 'I'm as successful as him'
Ryan O'Neal's official cause of death explained: report
Ryan O'Neal's official cause of death explained: report
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew spark ‘romantic' reunion speculations video
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew spark ‘romantic' reunion speculations
Lee Sun-kyun loved his wife who found his 'suicide' note
Lee Sun-kyun loved his wife who found his 'suicide' note
How Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie celebrate Christmas Day? video
How Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie celebrate Christmas Day?
Taraji P. Henson kicks out entire team for ‘slacking off'
Taraji P. Henson kicks out entire team for ‘slacking off'
Barbra Streisand talks being ‘too old to care' if people disapprove
Barbra Streisand talks being ‘too old to care' if people disapprove
Parasite's Lee Sun-Kyun found dead under mysterous circumstances
Parasite's Lee Sun-Kyun found dead under mysterous circumstances
Prince Harry's ‘birth-right' of public interest is evaporating
Prince Harry's ‘birth-right' of public interest is evaporating
King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family
King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family