Prince William “expects to be given more influence and control” over the monarchy as King Charles ages

Prince William's true intentions about abdication of King Charles revealed

A friend of Prince William has disclosed the true intentions of the Prince of Wales about abdication of King Charles, according to a report.



Prince William’s friend revealed his intentions while speaking to the Daily Beast.

The publication quoted the friend of the future king of Britain as saying “William and Catherine have three children under the age of 11, so that is very much their focus right now.

“William neither expects nor wants Charles ever to abdicate,” Prince William’s friend further said.

However, the friends said the Prince of Wales “expects to be given more influence and control” over the monarchy as King Charles ages.

The sources say such expectations are likely to lead to conflict between King Charles and William as the monarch is “allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety.”

The insider also told the publication Prince William will ultimately “respect” his father King Charles wishes — unlike his estranged younger brother, Harry, who “would not do as [he] was told.”