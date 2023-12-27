 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Mike Tindall is 'brother' Prince William 'needs' after Harry's exit: 'Fills void'

Mike Tindall is an important part of the family in Prince William's life

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Mike Tindall has proven to be the brother Prince William was in search of after Prince Harry departed from the UK.

Husband of Zara Tindall and son-in-law of Princess Anne, Mike has been a prominent part of the Royal machinery ever since 2020.

Royal expert Rosa Silverman shared how he has “filled the void” in the family and become "the brother Prince William needs"

She also reveals how Mike engages in daily banters with William as she recalled an incident from the latter's 27th birthday.

“How’s it going baldy?”, Mike said as he met the birthday boy to which Will replied “What’s it to you, fatty?”

Meanwhile, Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter believes both Tindall and William are “pretty straight guys” and “down to earth."

He adds that Mike has "managed to find the line between being fairly indiscreet but so charming with it that nobody minds in the slightest. Even his high-risk turns on reality TV have ended up as an asset to the royals: if he likes them, the public senses, they must be all right.”

