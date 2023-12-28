King Charles 'PR disasters' make him 'quiet' on unwanted situations

King Charles monarchy destroyed by PR errors and disasters

King Charles seemingly has a disadvantage as he continues his Kingship.



His Majesty's former life has been under the public radar vastly and his multiple PR disasters make the new job tougher for him.

Expert Luana Ribeira tells GB News: "King Charles came to the role with his fair share of PR disasters under his belt."

Ms Ribeira added: "Starting the role as someone people know so much about is challenging from a PR perspective and King Charles has largely flown under the radar in the first year or so of his reign. He has rightly avoided doing anything which could be seen as obviously controversial and has perhaps been a quieter monarch than people might have expected.

"He has had his moments – like the video catching him getting frustrated with a pen – but his main difficulties have been due to his family relationships.

"His strained relationship with Prince Harry and his son’s legal wrangles with the press will have caused King Charles and his PR team a major headache along with the inevitable scrutiny of his relationship with his younger brother Prince Andrew.

"But I think King Charles has been wise to remain quiet on these matters."

Ms Ribeira said: "The sixth series of The Crown will have also added to his woes with the first half of the season focusing on the death of Princess Diana.

"Although the show’s portrayal of his character was largely sympathetic, it will have inevitably stirred up the public’s emotions surrounding his first marriage and the way Diana was treated in a way which I imagine King Charles would have rather done without."