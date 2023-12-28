 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'PR disasters' make him 'quiet' on unwanted situations

King Charles monarchy destroyed by PR errors and disasters

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 28, 2023

King Charles seemingly has a disadvantage as he continues his Kingship.

His Majesty's former life has been under the public radar vastly and his multiple PR disasters make the new job tougher for him.

Expert Luana Ribeira tells GB News: "King Charles came to the role with his fair share of PR disasters under his belt."

Ms Ribeira added: "Starting the role as someone people know so much about is challenging from a PR perspective and King Charles has largely flown under the radar in the first year or so of his reign. He has rightly avoided doing anything which could be seen as obviously controversial and has perhaps been a quieter monarch than people might have expected.

"He has had his moments – like the video catching him getting frustrated with a pen – but his main difficulties have been due to his family relationships.

"His strained relationship with Prince Harry and his son’s legal wrangles with the press will have caused King Charles and his PR team a major headache along with the inevitable scrutiny of his relationship with his younger brother Prince Andrew.

"But I think King Charles has been wise to remain quiet on these matters."

Ms Ribeira said: "The sixth series of The Crown will have also added to his woes with the first half of the season focusing on the death of Princess Diana.

"Although the show’s portrayal of his character was largely sympathetic, it will have inevitably stirred up the public’s emotions surrounding his first marriage and the way Diana was treated in a way which I imagine King Charles would have rather done without."

Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend
Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan
North West dubbed 'iconic' for nod to Kanye West on Christmas: 'Daddy's Girl'
North West dubbed 'iconic' for nod to Kanye West on Christmas: 'Daddy's Girl'
Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'
Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors
Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions video
Meghan Markle will put marriage to Prince Harry to test with her ambitions
Ariana Grande confirms new album?
Ariana Grande confirms new album?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split video
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split