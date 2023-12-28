 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Glen Powell opens up on Gigi Paris breakup amid Sydney Sweeney rumors

Glen Powell had to go through a break up with Gigi Paris while shooting 'Anyone But You' with Sydney Sweeney

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Glen Powell had to go through a break up with Gigi Paris while shooting Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell had to go through a break up with Gigi Paris while shooting 'Anyone But You' with Sydney Sweeney

Actor Glen Powell recently opened up about promoting his romantic comedy Anyone But You amid a breakup from long-time girlfriend Gigi Paris.

While speaking to Insider, Powell said the split made it harder for him to lean into on-screen chemistry with co-star Sydney Sweeney, as she is in a happy relationship.

"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour," Powell said of his and Sweeney's decision to "lean in" to their onscreen chemistry.

"I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff. It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me."

A source told PEOPLE that Powell and Paris had broken up weeks before the CinemaCon appearance in April due to long-distance strains from his filming. They had broken up multiple times previously. 

The source said Paris was unhappy with the distance when she visited him filming in Australia, leading to their final breakup.

'Loving' Garner mocks 'controlling' Lopez amid Matt Damon feud?
'Loving' Garner mocks 'controlling' Lopez amid Matt Damon feud?
Greta Gerwig reveals how she balanced comedy and 'really serious moments' in 'Barbie'
Greta Gerwig reveals how she balanced comedy and 'really serious moments' in 'Barbie'
Matt Damon professes he was 'devastated' before 'Good Will Hunting'
Matt Damon professes he was 'devastated' before 'Good Will Hunting'
Smothers Brothers' Tom Smothers dies at 86 after cancer battle
Smothers Brothers' Tom Smothers dies at 86 after cancer battle
Tom Cruise gets a new name amid Elsina Khayrova romance
Tom Cruise gets a new name amid Elsina Khayrova romance
Taylor Swift set to appear on Travis Kelce's ‘family' podcast?
Taylor Swift set to appear on Travis Kelce's ‘family' podcast?
Oasis reunion in works? Bonehead's cryptic tweet sparks speculation
Oasis reunion in works? Bonehead's cryptic tweet sparks speculation
Bruce Willis' wife opens up about challenges amid Dementia battle
Bruce Willis' wife opens up about challenges amid Dementia battle
Prince Harry 'get out of my way' attitude gave Cressida Bonas 'serious qualms'
Prince Harry 'get out of my way' attitude gave Cressida Bonas 'serious qualms'
Kevin Hart takes stand against extortion in legal battle with Tasha K
Kevin Hart takes stand against extortion in legal battle with Tasha K
James Bond's Pierce Brosnan faces court date for Yellowstone park violations
James Bond's Pierce Brosnan faces court date for Yellowstone park violations
Bobbie Jean Carter found 'unresponsive' in bathroom after death: Police
Bobbie Jean Carter found 'unresponsive' in bathroom after death: Police