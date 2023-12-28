Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation'

Prince Andrew’s status as an ‘unequivocally detested’ has just been referenced by experts

Experts have just weighed in on how a man like Prince Andrew who is ‘unequivocally detested’ by an entire nation will keep ‘wandering from grand, silk-walled room’ because of royal perks.



Claims about Prince Andrew’s antics and return to the public domain have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

The piece began with Ms Elser saying, “Andrew really is living up to his reputation for Andrewness isn’t he?”

For those unversed, this is in reference to the newly publicized court verdict demanding the unsealing of documents pertaining to Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

Responding to the news and the media blitz that followed the expert also added, “While much of the past two years have been given over to the category five Superstorm Sussex, the general mess that is the King’s brother has only been simmering away on the back burner.”

“Then, the cheque got posted, Giuffre got her vindication and off the defrocked plonker went to while away his days, hopefully to stew in his own ignominy and in reduced circumstances.”

But still, “somehow, I’m very sorry to report, the Teflon twit is living a life far grander and has retained plenty, if not nearly all, of the perks of his royal life.”

From having failed attempts to evict the Duke from Buckingham Palace’s Royal lodge “a man unequivocally detested by an entire nation” will be spending “his days wandering from grand, silk-walled room to grand silk-walled room getting biscuit crumbs everywhere.”