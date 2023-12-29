Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton welcomed his first baby with wife Alizée in October

Kate Middleton's plan to see nephew Inigo for first time revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has planned to meet her newborn nephew Inigo for the first times soon as she “couldn't wait” to cuddle brother James Middleton’s son.



James Middleton had announced the birth of his first baby boy with wife Alizée on October 27.

In an Instagram post, James had announced, “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

“No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

Kate Middleton has allegedly not yet visited Inigo personally, however, according to reports the future UK queen sent a special gift to her nephew.

The Hello magazine had disclosed that Kate Middleton has given James and Alizee a navy Silver Cross pram for their first baby.

Last month, royal expert Jennie Bond also claimed Kate Middleton will likely have been eager to go round to see Inigo.

“I’m sure she will have raced over to see her new baby nephew, we all know she adores babies and probably couldn’t wait for a cuddle.”

But, now, People magazine, citing sources, have claimed that Kate Middleton will meet Inigo next year as the publication revealed her and Prince William’s plans for 2024.

“Before they dive into their royal work, there will be New Year's celebrations — a catch-up with Kate's family, including her new nephew Inigo,” the report claims.