 
menu
Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles wishes everyone a happy new year: Watch

The Royal family's social media handle wrote a short and sweet caption to mark the new year

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 31, 2023

File Footage

The New Year festivities have finally kicked off among the Royal Family.

Taking to their Instagram account, the British monarch’s handle shared a celebratory animation video of fireworks erupting above Buckingham palace.

Keeping the caption short and sweet, they wrote: “Wishing you a Happy New Year!”

The 13.3 million followers flocked to the comment section, with one netizen writing: “Wishing Their Majesties, the Royal Family, the Equerries, and all staff members a happy new year. Stay safe and healthy. God bless.”

Wishing well to the reigning king, one user wrote separately wrote: “Happy New Year to Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla and long may they reign.”

Lewis Capaldi breaks cover after six month career hiatus
Lewis Capaldi breaks cover after six month career hiatus
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive massive support for prioritising family life
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive massive support for prioritising family life
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?
Taylor Swift dropped THIS hint before debuting Travis Kelce romance video
Taylor Swift dropped THIS hint before debuting Travis Kelce romance
Prince Andrew set to face 'disturbing' blow amid Sarah Ferguson remarrying rumours video
Prince Andrew set to face 'disturbing' blow amid Sarah Ferguson remarrying rumours
King Charles set to snub Princess Eugenie, Beatrice due to Prince Andrew?
King Charles set to snub Princess Eugenie, Beatrice due to Prince Andrew?
Prince William ‘almost didn't' have Prince George due to Kate Middleton's mom video
Prince William ‘almost didn't' have Prince George due to Kate Middleton's mom
Travis Kelce awaits reunion with Taylor Swift amid criticism
Travis Kelce awaits reunion with Taylor Swift amid criticism
Kate Middleton looks more ‘blue blooded' than Prince William video
Kate Middleton looks more ‘blue blooded' than Prince William
Prince William, Harry won't reconcile in 2024, astrologer predicts
Prince William, Harry won't reconcile in 2024, astrologer predicts
Prince Harry 'misses' Prince William amid rift with brother
Prince Harry 'misses' Prince William amid rift with brother
Princess Leonor of Spain to make tiara debut next year
Princess Leonor of Spain to make tiara debut next year