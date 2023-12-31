King Charles wishes everyone a happy new year: Watch

Sunday, December 31, 2023
The New Year festivities have finally kicked off among the Royal Family.
Taking to their Instagram account, the British monarch’s handle shared a celebratory animation video of fireworks erupting above Buckingham palace.
Keeping the caption short and sweet, they wrote: “Wishing you a Happy New Year!”
The 13.3 million followers flocked to the comment section, with one netizen writing: “Wishing Their Majesties, the Royal Family, the Equerries, and all staff members a happy new year. Stay safe and healthy. God bless.”
Wishing well to the reigning king, one user wrote separately wrote: “Happy New Year to Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla and long may they reign.”