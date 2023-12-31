King Charles wishes everyone a happy new year: Watch

The Royal family's social media handle wrote a short and sweet caption to mark the new year

File Footage

The New Year festivities have finally kicked off among the Royal Family.



Taking to their Instagram account, the British monarch’s handle shared a celebratory animation video of fireworks erupting above Buckingham palace.

Keeping the caption short and sweet, they wrote: “Wishing you a Happy New Year!”

The 13.3 million followers flocked to the comment section, with one netizen writing: “Wishing Their Majesties, the Royal Family, the Equerries, and all staff members a happy new year. Stay safe and healthy. God bless.”

Wishing well to the reigning king, one user wrote separately wrote: “Happy New Year to Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla and long may they reign.”